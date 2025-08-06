Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,725 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,274,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after acquiring an additional 231,926 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 644,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 178,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 713,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Guess? from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, June 2nd.
Guess? Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of NYSE GES opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guess? Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -500.00%.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
