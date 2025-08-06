MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

MGB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Financial LLP raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $266.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.19. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $156.77 and a 1 year high of $276.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.