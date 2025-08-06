MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cencora by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,256 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $399,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 43,561.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,757,000 after purchasing an additional 550,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $110,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.98 and its 200 day moving average is $277.01.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

