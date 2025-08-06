MGB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 134.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,471,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,785,000 after purchasing an additional 134,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VRP opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.