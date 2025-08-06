MGB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,780,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day moving average is $192.93. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,285 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

