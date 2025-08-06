MGB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,002 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of HACK stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

