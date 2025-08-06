Metagenomi (MGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Metagenomi to post earnings of ($0.62) per share and revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Metagenomi had a negative net margin of 172.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. On average, analysts expect Metagenomi to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Metagenomi Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGX opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Metagenomi has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Metagenomi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Metagenomi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Metagenomi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Metagenomi stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) by 482.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Metagenomi worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

