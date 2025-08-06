MemeCore Trading Up 57.6% Over Last 7 Days (M)

MemeCore (M) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, MemeCore has traded 57.6% higher against the dollar. One MemeCore token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. MemeCore has a total market capitalization of $816.29 million and $21.46 million worth of MemeCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113,942.02 or 0.99836304 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113,923.78 or 0.99837225 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MemeCore Profile

MemeCore’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2025. MemeCore’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,579,304,706 tokens. MemeCore’s official Twitter account is @memecore_org. The official website for MemeCore is memecore.com.

MemeCore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeCore (M) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeCore has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,579,304,706 in circulation. The last known price of MemeCore is 0.52945468 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $22,194,145.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memecore.com/.”

