MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.07 and traded as high as C$26.65. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$26.15, with a volume of 664,907 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.61.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from MEG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

