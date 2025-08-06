MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.07 and traded as high as C$26.65. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$26.15, with a volume of 664,907 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.61.
View Our Latest Report on MEG Energy
MEG Energy Stock Down 1.7%
MEG Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from MEG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.
