MDU Resources Group (MDU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $315.67 million for the quarter. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MDU opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDU Resources Group stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 0.24% of MDU Resources Group worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

