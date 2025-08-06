McMill Wealth Management Purchases 19,225 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

McMill Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of McMill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McMill Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

