McMill Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 4,819 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

McMill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,784 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

