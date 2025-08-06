McMill Wealth Management Acquires 8,820 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

McMill Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of McMill Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. McMill Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,072,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,219 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 202.4% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 832,824 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,631,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 168.1% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 719,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 451,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,726,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,786,000 after acquiring an additional 405,783 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

