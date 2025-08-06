McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Twin City Private Wealth LLC

Twin City Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.17.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $709.15 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

