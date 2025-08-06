McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Coign Capital Advisors LLC

Coign Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $11,109,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in McKesson by 23.5% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 10.5% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,884.48. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $709.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.85. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

