McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $41,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $119.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.76. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

