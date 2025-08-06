Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Posts Earnings Results

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

Mazda Motor Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.63. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Mazda Motor to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

