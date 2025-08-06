Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $200.45 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.27 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.