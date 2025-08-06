Mark Newcomer Sells 62,158 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 62,158 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $440,700.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,750,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,042,661.52. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Mark Newcomer sold 8,000 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Mark Newcomer sold 31,500 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Mark Newcomer sold 46,500 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Mark Newcomer sold 19,693 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $88,815.43.

On Monday, June 2nd, Mark Newcomer sold 307 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $1,381.50.

On Thursday, May 29th, Mark Newcomer sold 168,000 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $757,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $386.05 million, a P/E ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 0.78. Paysign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Paysign last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.69 million. Paysign had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paysign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Paysign by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Paysign by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Paysign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Paysign by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYS shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Paysign from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. DA Davidson set a $8.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Paysign from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

