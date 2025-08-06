Maplebear (CART) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Maplebear to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $896.55 million for the quarter.
Maplebear Stock Down 1.6%
NASDAQ CART opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.
In related news, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $490,006.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 470,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,954,675.80. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $230,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,320. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on CART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.35.
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.
