Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUMN. BNP Paribas raised Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,812,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,664,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,276,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,803 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 474.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,744,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after buying an additional 4,745,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

