LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.670-2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.634. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTC. Wedbush raised LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of LTC stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 647.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.53%.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In related news, EVP David M. Boitano bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.71 per share, with a total value of $208,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 15,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,378.46. The trade was a 62.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LTC Properties stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of LTC Properties worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Articles

