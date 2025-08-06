Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.7%

LOW opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.68.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

