Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $138.25 million for the quarter.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.86 million. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LCUT opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $92.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.74. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on LCUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifetime Brands stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.48% of Lifetime Brands worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

