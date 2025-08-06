Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director John Philip Coghlan Sells 3,125 Shares

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $229,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $919,500. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Philip Coghlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $206,031.25.

On Monday, June 2nd, John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $190,718.75.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIF opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.78 and a beta of 3.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Life360 had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life360 by 3,865.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,683,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life360 by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,013,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Life360 by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,844,000 after buying an additional 137,997 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 432,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Life360 by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 190,422 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIF. Wall Street Zen cut Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Life360 from $48.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Life360 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Life360 from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

