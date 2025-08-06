Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 39,000 Shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 67.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 109,064 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,387,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 437,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a market cap of $566.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.07. Sigma Lithium Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

