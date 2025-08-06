Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Raises Holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 125.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 905.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 621,614 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 302,617 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $391.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Read Our Latest Report on AQST

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.