Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 1,261 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,238,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,584,032,000 after buying an additional 1,220,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,181,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,978,000 after acquiring an additional 538,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,666,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,865 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.