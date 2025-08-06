Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Decreases Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,768,000 after buying an additional 720,572 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 11,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,987,000 after buying an additional 276,266 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 14,518.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,882,000 after buying an additional 188,740 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 31,899.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after buying an additional 173,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,352,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EG. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $328.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.50. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.