Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 936.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Down 0.6%

EWS stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $794.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

