Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 937,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,898,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 152,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 35,084 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 193,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 75,596 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $61.45.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

