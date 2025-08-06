Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $571,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $192,948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,913 shares of company stock worth $32,902,432. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $337.21 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.77 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $622.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

