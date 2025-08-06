Leerink Partnrs Has Bearish Outlook for Biogen Q3 Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2026 earnings at $16.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $132.89 on Monday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $207.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Biogen by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.