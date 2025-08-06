Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) and St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Head to Head Contrast

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of St. Joe shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of St. Joe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Land Securities Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, St. Joe has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Land Securities Group and St. Joe”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Land Securities Group $1.07 billion 5.17 $505.26 million N/A N/A St. Joe $402.70 million 7.34 $74.19 million $1.42 35.94

Land Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than St. Joe.

Profitability

This table compares Land Securities Group and St. Joe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A St. Joe 19.39% 11.19% 5.35%

Summary

St. Joe beats Land Securities Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Land Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

About St. Joe

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers. This segment primarily sells developed homesites, completed homes, parcels of entitled or undeveloped land or homesites, and a homesite residual on homebuilder, as well as offers title insurance and marketing services. The Hospitality segment owns and operates a private membership club, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, marinas, and other entertainment assets. This segment also engages in the hotel, food and beverage, and gulf-front vacation rental operations, as well as provides management services. The Commercial segment engages in leasing of commercial property, multi-family, a senior living community, and other assets. This segment is also involved in the planning, development, entitlement, management, and sale of commercial and rural land holdings for retail, office, hotel, senior living, multi-family, self-storage, and industrial uses; and grows and sells pulpwood, sawtimber, and other forest products. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.