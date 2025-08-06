Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.10% of Lam Research worth $9,389,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Lam Research by 2,039.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,170.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after purchasing an additional 486,927 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.67. The company has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

