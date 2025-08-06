Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Increased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,289,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,885 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,585,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,650,000 after buying an additional 1,628,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,171,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,665,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,525,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,369,000 after acquiring an additional 174,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.9%

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

