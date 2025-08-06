Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Raised by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 173.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,975 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $573,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,499 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,101,000 after buying an additional 2,116,576 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,786,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,741,000 after acquiring an additional 553,395 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,195,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,953,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,930,000 after acquiring an additional 341,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,715 shares of company stock worth $3,081,245 in the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

