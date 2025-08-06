JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPEF. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 50,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 487,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after buying an additional 73,916 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 120,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 207,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 61,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEF opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $55.46 and a 1 year high of $71.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

