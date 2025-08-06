Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $171.56. The firm has a market cap of $411.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

