J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 33,300 Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its holdings in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in NIO were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NIO by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 958,750 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in NIO by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 263,338 shares during the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP raised its stake in NIO by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 933,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 595,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $1,776,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Stock Down 2.2%

NIO opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. NIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 286.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.74.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

