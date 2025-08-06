iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $309,434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,974 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,541 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,548 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

