iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Lifted by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $138,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 734,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,277,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.39. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $116.51.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

