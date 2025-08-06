iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

