iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,214,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,253.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

