iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Increased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,207,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,439,000 after acquiring an additional 132,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,010,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 323,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

DSI opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.35.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

