iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $53,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,599,000 after purchasing an additional 965,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,467,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

