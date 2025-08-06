iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tidemark LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

