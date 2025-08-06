iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IJH opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

