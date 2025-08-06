iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Navigoe LLC

Navigoe LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8,195.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Navigoe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Navigoe LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,392,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,808 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $631.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $616.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.44. The company has a market capitalization of $635.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $642.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

