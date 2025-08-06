iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Cut by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 810,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $61,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

